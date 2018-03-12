We will ensure free and fair elections: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has announced that the Supreme Court (SC) will ensure free and fair elections by shifting all the bureaucracy from one province to another before the elections.

He commented on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s expenditure on advertisements, saying that they have spent Rs 1.63 billion on media advertisements in the last five years besides spending Rs 20.4 million in the last three months.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar sought an affidavit from the KP information secretary to confirm that photos of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan were not used in media advertisements and has also sought suggestions from federal and provincial governments, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in regard to the publishing of media ads.

“Rs 1.64 billion were given between 1st January and 28th February,” said the KP information secretary in response.

He was further asked if it an oath could be taken that the advertisement did not promote the KP government in any sense adding, “Imran Khan appears in an ad which says ‘people’s dreams have been fulfilled.”

“Action will be taken if any misstatement is seen and the K-P government will be personally responsible for any misstatement,” stated the CJP.

He further added that the court has multiple sources of information and so, it has requested details of every ad published in both the print and electronic media during the past year.

The court then ordered the KP information secretary to take an oath to testify that pictures of PTI chairman and KP’s Cheif Minister (CM) were not published anywhere.

The CJP said that no political campaigns will be accepted and if the government wishes to make an advertisement then they should expend their personal funds.

“Use your personal funds if you want to promote yourself. We have to decide about the ones from whom the money is to be recovered,” he said.

“Our print and electronic media people have not received salaries for the past three months,” he noted and added that, “The Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif had promised to deposit Rs 55 million.”

Speaking about the advertisements in Sindh, he said that: “Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto and the Sindh CM’s picture should not appear in ads. Benazir is a martyr and she is respectable to us.”

Recommendations have been sought from the respondents on Tuesday.