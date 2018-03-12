US keen to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan: consul general

FAISALABAD: The United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau said on Monday that the US is keen to promote the tempo of bilateral relations with Pakistan, and in this connection, it will continue to support Pakistan with necessary financial aid.

Speaking during a meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Shabbir Hussain Chawla here on Monday, Trudeau appreciated the role of Faisalabad in the overall economic development of Pakistan.

She also welcomed the idea of “Made in Faisalabad Expo” to be held in Lahore on March 24-25 and hoped that it would play a positive role to introduce made in Faisalabad products at the international level.

Earlier, while extending a formal invitation to Trudeau to attend the expo, Chawla said that Faisalabad was the third major industrial hub of Pakistan which was also second in revenue generation.

He said that the economic strength of the city was based on the textile industry for which the city alone was contributing 55 per cent share in the total textile export of Pakistan.

The FCCI president also said that the biggest and well-planned industrial estate M3 was being developed in Faisalabad where new and state of the art industrial units were being established.

He hoped that Trudeau would motivate American investors to set up their units in this industrial estate.

Further, Chawla said that Faisalabad was strategically located in the heart of Pakistan from where exports surplus could be easily marketed in this region comprising of 67 per cent of the total world population.

He said that the One Belt, One Road initiative would also link Faisalabad with China central, Asia, Middle East and European markets. Former FCCI President Engineer Sohail Bin Rashid was also present during the meeting.