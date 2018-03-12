US awards Legion of Merit to Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was awarded the military award of United States Armed Forces, Legion of Merit, on Monday during a ceremony held at Air Headquarters.

US Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia, Commander Lieutenant General Jeffrey L Harrigian presented the award to the air chief. US Air Force Chief of Staff General David L Goldfein also attended the ceremony via a video link.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman received the award due to his brave leadership, insightfulness, and efforts taken in the war against terrorism.

While speaking to the participants through the video link, General Goldfein hailed the efforts taken by Pakistani chief of air staff in the war against terrorism and his commitment towards the cause.

He further remarked that the increase in operational facilities of Pakistan’s air force will prove to be significant in restoring peace in the region.

After the ceremony, Lt Gen Harrigian held a meeting with Pakistani’s air chief at his office and discussed matters of mutual interests. The two military leaders also agreed to increase coordination between the air force of the two countries.