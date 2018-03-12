Taking up convict’s appeal LHC summons Zainab murder case record

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the record of the trial court on the appeal of Imran Ali against his conviction in rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab of Kasur.

Hearing the appeal on Monday, a division bench comprising Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan summoned the case record on Tuesday.

In the appeal, submitted to the LHC by the jail administration, the convict Imran Ali pleaded that he had confessed to his crime and saved the precious time of the trial court. He said that the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rushed the proceedings and failed to adhere to legal formalities.

In his jail-appeal, the convict further added that in developed countries the courts treated criminals with leniency if they made a confession but the trial court did not show leniency in his case despite the confession. The condemned prisoner urged the court to set aside his death penalty and also commute other sentences.

On Feb 17, an anti-terrorism court had awarded death sentence on four counts to Ali following a four-day trial conducted in the central jail. The convict was also separately given life imprisonment and a seven-year jail term in addition to the death penalty.

The trial court had handed down the punishment on the basis of forensic, material and circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution in addition to the confession made by Imran.

The convict had initially denied the charges against him and opted to contest the trial, however, he pleaded guilty the next day. The court had provided him with a state counsel after his private counsel refused to further defend him following the confession.