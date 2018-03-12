Study finds illegal wildlife trade widespread in Pakistan: report

KARACHI: According to a recent study, compiled after undercover surveys of 55 markets of 23 cities across Pakistan, the majority of animals/species available for sale are listed within the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of endangered species, reported a local English newspaper.

The study has found that Karachi hosted highest numbers of shops and markets dealing in wildlife followed by Peshawar. Consumption of dried meat of the sand lizard and Indian cobra is widespread in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, the study revealed.