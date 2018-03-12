Scholars abroad opting to return, serve their homeland, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says due to better opportunities in the country, research scholars abroad are opting to return and serve their homeland.

Addressing the international science conference at National Center for Physics (NCP) in Islamabad on Monday, the Minister said it is a matter of pride that NCP is working according to the international standards. He said in the era of fourth industrial revolution; artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies are reshaping the spectrum of living and learning.

Ahsan Iqbal said the NCP is providing foresight to understand the challenges for a proactive approach to go along with modern technologies.