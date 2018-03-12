‘Robbery-murder’ in Sahiwal turns out to be an ‘honour killing’ case

SAHIWAL: The murder of a girl during an alleged robbery at Murad Ka Kathia Village on March 7 is now being considered an ‘honour killing’ case, said police. The girl’s sister was also injured during the incident.

The two sisters had alleged affairs with two men and the girls’ father discovered them in his house on the night of March 7.

Five men; the father, his son, son-in-law and two other opened fire at the girls, killing one and severely injuring the other. The two men succeeded in escaping, said Harrapa Station House Officer Jahanzeb Wattoo on Saturday during a media briefing.

The girls’ father informed police that his daughter died during an alleged robbery but the mother filed a case against her husband, brother, brother-in-law and the two unidentified men who accompanied them.

In a separate incident, six people were injured after guests at a wedding event for two sisters were involved in a brawl as the food was being served. The injured were shifted to DHQ hospital in Pakpattan by Rescue 1122.