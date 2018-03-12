Police Olympics start in capital

ISLAMABAD: The federal police Olympics were inaugurated Monday at a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters.

Deputy Inspector General Headquarters NasiPoliceood Satti inaugurated the police Olympics. Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Farrukh Rashid, SSP Security Jamil Ahmed Hashmi, SP City Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP Headquarters Sumera Azam and other police officials attended the ceremony.

Nasir Mehmood Satti, addressing the participants, said that sports activities were among the top priorities of Islamabad IG Sultan Azam Temuri and on his special orders, the police Olympics were launched.

Competitions of various sports including marathon race, body building, wrestling, Kabbadi and cricket would be held in the Olympics and will continue till March 19.

“Sports activities play an important role in human development and help in building a healthy society and prove helpful in releasing tension,” he added.

The DIG said that in these Olympics, female police personnel would also take part. He added that Olympics would be held annually so that healthy activities could be maintained.

The event was started with a marathon race in which male and female police personnel took part. At the end of the marathon race, AIG Farrukh Rashid awarded the trophies among position holders.