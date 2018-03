DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police arrested ten persons in a vani case that was registered against 22 in Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), a report said on Monday.

According to details, the case was registered 22 people, including members of a jirga, the person who solemnised the nikah and the bridegroom.

Jirga had ordered a family to give 14-year-old Muqadas, the sister of Abid who tied the knot against the wish of the girl’s family in Katch area, to the aggrieved party in vani.