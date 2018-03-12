PM expresses satisfaction over fee reimbursement scheme’s success

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday expressed satisfaction over the success of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme and praised the enthusiasm of the young scholars.

He urged the students to contribute for the socio-economic development of the country through their hard work and dedication.

He was talking to the beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme who called on him along with Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairperson Leila Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office for a feedback session on the scheme, a press release said.

Leila Khan briefed the prime minister that so far 149,695 students had gotten their fees paid by the government under the scheme, which included 6,631 PhD, 37,663 MS/MPhil, and 105,401 Masters students.

The beneficiaries hailed from the lesser developed areas of the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Southern Punjab and rural Sindh, and were studying in reputed public sector universities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including Quaid-e-Azam University, Fatima Jinnah Women University, National University of Science and Technology, International Islamic University and COMSATS Institute of Information Technology.

Under the Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme, all PhD, MS/MPhil and Masters students from 114 lesser developed districts of the country were getting their fees paid by the federal government through the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The majority of the beneficiaries believed that it was not possible for them to continue their higher education without the government’s support through the scheme.