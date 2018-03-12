PM Abbasi, Imam-e-Kaaba discuss issues concerning Muslim world

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Imam-e-Kaaba Al-Sheikh Dr. Salih bin Muhammad bin Talib had a meeting on Monday in Islamabad.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues concerning Muslim world along with bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Imam-e-Kaaba held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the issues and challenges Muslim countries are facing across the world.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister for Auqaf & Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Qadri and religious scholars were also present in the meeting.

The chief minister talked about the strategy to further strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with Imam-e-Kaaba.

On March 9, Muhammad Al-Talib led Friday prayers at the centre of Markazi Jamiat Ahle-e-Hadith at Kala Shah Kaku. Thousands of people offered the prayer behind him.