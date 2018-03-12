SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor general in connection with the counterfeit drugs case.

The CJP was hearing a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the Supreme Court’s (SC) Human Rights Cell (HRC) against Everest Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing fake drugs.

The complaint states that the company’s owner Chaudhry Usman used his connections to harass the DRAP staff.

The three-member bench was informed that NAB had withdrawn the notice against DRAP and the proceedings against the accused had been closed.

The bureau’s additional prosecutor general apprised the apex court that the notice to DRAP’s chief executive officer was issued before the court’s order.

“The notice was issued through a misunderstanding,” said the NAB additional prosecutor general, to which the CJP responded that it was equivalent to undermining the authority of the court.

“Any such actions will not be tolerated in the future. Please inform the NAB chairman of my displeasure and annoyance on this incident,” said Chief Justice Nisar and ordered the bureau to submit a complete record of its proceedings against DRAP to the SC.

In addition, the bench directed NAB’s additional prosecutor general to probe into the case and also into NAB officer Amir Marth’s assets.

“Anyone who takes any action against DRAP without the SC’s permission will not be pardoned,” he stated.

He directed the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director general to submit a report on the harassment of DRAP officers within 15 days and then submit a complaint against Bahawalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riffat Mukhtar and others who were accomplices in the harassment.

CJP Nisar concluded by remarking that [corrupt officials] conspire against anyone trying to perform their duties honestly and adjourned the hearing until March 13.