NAB authorises inquiries against senior officials

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi division on Monday decided to initiate several inquiries at a regional board meeting held at NAB office under the chairmanship of NAB Karachi Director General Mohammad Altaf Bawany.

The board meeting was attended by directors of the investigation wings, additional director complaint verification cell (CVC) and the relevant investigating teams handling different cases.

According to a statement, an inquiry was authorised against Haji Gul Muhammad Brohi and other land-grabbers of Jamshoro district on the allegations of illegally occupying government land at different sites in Karachi and Hyderabad.

An inquiry was also authorised against retired official Jalaluddin-Hesbani Baloch who had allegedly accumulated assets beyond known sources of income in his capacity as Matiari district Irrigation Department XEN. The accused had allegedly caused a loss to the state exchequer amounting to Rs 160 million.

Another inquiry was authorised against officers and officials of Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department on the allegation of misappropriation in the development budget and giving illegal contracts in various schemes in violation of rules. He allegedly awarded contracts worth Rs 417 million to blue-eyed contractors, the statement added.