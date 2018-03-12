NA speaker, deputy greet Sanjrani, Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have congratulated Senator Mir Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his election as the chairman and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla as the deputy chairman of the Senate.

In their separate congratulatory messages on Monday, the NA speaker and deputy speaker extended their felicitations on their election. They said that their election was an evidence of trust and confidence of leadership of the political parties in their capabilities.

They expressed the hope that under their sagacious leadership, the Senate will play a vital role in strengthening the democratic institutions and norms in the country.

They also congratulated the newly elected senators and said that the successful completion of the electoral process of the Senate will prove milestones in strengthening the democracy in the country.