Man guns down nephew, injures son over domestic dispute in Burewala

BUREWALA: A man gunned down his nephew and injured son over a domestic dispute in Burewala on Monday.

Police said that the accused, after an exchange of hot words with family members, opened indiscriminate fire at them. As a result of the firing, the nephew of the accused was killed on the spot while his son sustained bullet wounds.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police arrested the accused with the murder weapon and after registering a case against him have started investigations.