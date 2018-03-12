Krishna Kumari takes oath in colourful Thari attire

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Krishna Kumari, the newly elected Senate member, took oath wearing traditional Thari dress on Monday.

Wearing traditional Thari clothes with white bangles up to her shoulders, she said, “My journey from Thar to Senate, has been tough and I’m feeling very proud.”

“By wearing the traditional attire, I am trying to bring my community to the forefront,” she added.

Kumari is a member of Sindh’s Hindu community, based in Thar. She hails from the family of valiant freedom fighter Rooplo Kolhi. She got married at 16. Her husband supported her to continue her studies. At 38 now, she holds a Master’s degree in sociology from Sindh University.

Her parents also accompanied her to the Senate, dressed in the traditional outfit. Different senators hailing from her party shared her photographs on social media as she took the oath of the Senate membership.