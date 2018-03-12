Iranian FM in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani leadership

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Sunday night for a three-day visit to Pakistan.

The 30-member delegation, led by the foreign minister, was welcomed by senior officials of the Pakistan foreign ministry at the Islamabad Airport. Issues of mutual bilateral interests including trade, energy, culture and people to people contacts would be discussed with the Pakistani leadership.

He will also address a think tank on Iran-Pakistan relations during the trip.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to meet President Manoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the visit.