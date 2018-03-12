‘How I Met Your Mother’ star dissatisfied with show’s finale

NEW DELHI: American actor Alyson Hannigan, who was seen as Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother, says she was disappointed with the “quick” finale episode of the long-running TV show.

“I was disappointed with all of the bits that were taken out of the original script. The original script was so wonderful, moving and touching and sort of was exactly how you would want it to end. But it was extremely long and so, they had to cut a lot of stuff out from that,” Hannigan said.

“I was disappointed with how much was taken out of the original script because it felt like the final show was too quick. I wanted more of it and I just thought the journey of the fans who had invested their time for so many seasons… it didn’t comprehend fruitfully in the finale,” Hannigan added. “I just wish the original table read was what the finale episode was.”

which ran from 2005 to 2014, revolved around five friends Ted (Josh Radnor), Lily, Marshall (Jason Segel), Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris).

It was based on the narration of Ted to his children about the events through which he met their mother.

There was a twist in the end. After Ted meets his love who dies unexpectedly of cancer, he reunites with Robin, who had divorced Barney.

Hannigan says she has fond memories associated with the show. “It was such a wonderful experience in my life. I feel so fortunate and lucky that I got to be a part of it. It was really one of the toughest jobs that I ever had. Saying we were an extended family would be an understatement,” she said.