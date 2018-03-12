Govt to monitor extremists, criminals in cyberspace

Interior minister says terrorism screening system to be established to protect CPEC route

NACTA launches Chokas application against spread of hate

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal on Monday directed senior officials concerned that extremist and criminal elements should be strictly monitored in cyberspace and on social media.

He said this while presided over a meeting about internal security, which was attended by top police officials from the provinces, National Police Bureau director-general, Frontier Corps commandant and other high ranking officials.

He said that Pakistan needed enduring peace and stability to make sustainable economic and social progress. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the new building of the NACTA headquarters here and visited different sections of the building and addressed the officers.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the projects of the safe city would be extended to other cities. He said that the police and the Counter-Terrorism Departments should start internship programme, adding that a large number of youths wanted to work in the federal departments.

He said that a department of student counselling should be set up in universities. He said that the security cameras should be installed at entry and exit points of the motorway. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route would be provided complete security and terrorism screening system would be established.

“We should have a partnership and should take benefit of international security institutions,” he said. “We have to work for the stability of the country and the region.” The interior minister also launched an application – Chokas – of NACTA against the spread of hate. Through the application, complaints of public will be received and important information will be shared with NACTA.

While congratulating for the launch of the application, Ahsan said that by using the application, people would inform about hate speech and help control extremism and terrorism. He said that officers should timely take action on the complaints of the people so that utility of the application could be maintained. He said that the application would help protect Pakistan.