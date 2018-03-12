Girl raped, strangled in Narowal, women among five held

A young girl was raped and strangled to death by a neighbour. The body was recovered from a box. The police arrested five family members of accused including three women.

Police said that Zainab went to house of neighbour Iqbal for playing with the children on Sunday evening but went missing.

The accused sexually abused the girl, strangled her to death, put her body in a box and hid it in a room of the house. The culprit fled the scene after committing the crime. The body was recovered and shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police arrested two boys and three women of family of the accused who were being interrogated. Raids were also being conducted to arrest the key accused.