FIA registers a $7.2mn corruption case against Hussain Haqqani

ISLAMABAD: According to the sources, The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani on Monday.

However, the case was registered by the FIA in reference to a corruption charge in which has been accused of illegally using a secret fund $7.2 million.

The FIA asked the Foreign Ministry for details on the Pakistani embassy to investigate the matter further, sources added.

In February, the Supreme Court had issued arrest warrants for the production of former ambassador of Pakistan to the US in relation to the Memogate scandal.

In the hearing, the apex court had directed secretaries of the interior and foreign ministers, as well as the FIA chief, to furnish a report on Haqqani’s return in one week.

Responding to reports of the warrants, Haqqani stated on Twitter that it is “sad that highest court of Pakistan persists with such antics for local TV news coverage. Such political ‘warrants’ have not been honoured abroad in the past, will not work now”.

The Memogate scandal erupted in 2011 when Pakistani-American businessman Mansoor Ijaz claimed to have received an ‘anti-army’ memo from Haqqani, the then-Pakistan envoy in Washington DC, for US joint chiefs chairman Admiral Mike Mullen.