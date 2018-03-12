ECP forms committee to probe PTI’s funding sources

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday whilst hearing the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed a committee to probe the accounts and funding sources of the party.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (r) Sardar Raza Khan, heading the five-member bench, gave the directives on the petition filed by disgruntled PTI member Akbar S Babar in November 2014.

Announcing its decision which was reserved at the last hearing, the ECP directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe PTI’s accounts and seven-year funding record which the party had submitted before the commission.

The committee will be headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad and submit its report in one month and will start its work from March 19.

Moreover, the ECP ruled that only the petitioner, respondent and their counsels can appear before the committee.

Talking to the media after the hearing, petitioner Babar said he hopes the PTI will not seek another stay from the high court against today’s order, adding that the party has been indulging in the practice of getting stays and delays from courts.