Documentary on Parween Rahman wins at Nepal film festival

KATHMANDU: Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist won an award at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival that concluded on Saturday.

The four-day international film festival held in Kathmandu featured more than 60 films from across the world.

The 67-minute documentary directed by Mahera Omar received the Special Jury Mention Award in the non-fiction category.

We won the Special Jury Mention award in the international non-fiction competition section at the 6th Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival. Thank you, @hrfilmcenter! 📽❤️ #nhriff2018 #kathmandu pic.twitter.com/CDs5Hv3YAs — Perween Rahman Film (@perweenrfilm) March 10, 2018

Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist captures the life and work of the architect, urban planner and a committed social activist who worked fearlessly for the less privileged in Karachi. She was killed in a targeted attack on March 13, 2013.