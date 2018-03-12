Delegation of Sikh Yatrees arrives to visit Gurdwaras

ISLAMABAD: A 22-member delegation of Sikh Yatrees from Malaysia arrived here on Monday to visit the birthplace of Baba Gurunanak and different Gurdwaras.

The government of Pakistan has made special arrangements for the stay, food, transportation and security of the Yatrees during their five-day stay, said a statement.

In the first phase of Yatra, the delegation reached Hasanabdal from Lahore.

The officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) warmly welcomed the visitors when they reached Lahore and Islamabad. The Yatrees will stay at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at night and on Tuesday they will visit Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Darshan Lahore and will stay there for the night.

The Yatrees expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Pakistan government.

The ETPB made complete arrangements for the facility of thousands of Sikh Yatrees coming from different countries including India to participate in the celebrations of Baisakhi Mela and Khalsa Janam Din. The ETPB stated this while addressing a high level meeting, which was attended by Deputy Secretary Imran Khan, Deputy Secretary (Admn) Zafar Iqbal Baloch, PRO Amir Hussain Hashmi, Incharge Security Fazle Rabi, Chief Engineer Col (retd) Ghafoor Arshad and officials of Interior Ministry, police, army, Rangers, DCO, DPOs, WAPDA, customs, railways and other departments.