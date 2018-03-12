Banned ASWJ plans to contest polls under changed name: report

ISLAMABAD: The banned party Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) is likely to contest the upcoming general election under a new name, as reported by a local English daily.

According to the publication, some leaders in the party were of the view that ASWJ might form a coalition with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl or JUI-Sami but it proved to be otherwise.

ASWJ-backed independent candidate Maulana Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, the son of murdered Sipah-i-Sahaba founder Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, had defeated the rival PML-N candidate in the Punjab Assembly by-polls held in the constituency PP-78 in December 2016.

Later, the ASWJ-backed candidate joined the JUI-F, which is the only presentation of the party in the Punjab Assembly.