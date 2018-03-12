ANP chief requests CJP to investigate corruption in Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali on Sunday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar to look into rampant corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project initiated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

He said this while addressing a rally in Saidu Sharif. He said that soon the people would realise the follies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and hold him accountable for his misdeeds.

Wali challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) bureau to reveal whether Nawaz Sharif was the only one who owned an offshore company, adding that some powerful people in KP owned around 35 off-shore companies.

He also criticised the national policies and said that both the internal and foreign policies were wayward and not focused towards a single point.

The ANP leader also demanded the immediate merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP, adding that it was unfortunate that Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP)] President Mehmood Khan Achakzai was opposed to the merger.