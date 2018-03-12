ACs get magisterial powers to deal with CDA’s cases

BY BILAL SABRI

ISLAMABAD: The district administration on Monday gave additional magisterial power to assistant commissioners (ACs) for dealing with the cases of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

After this development, the cases of CDA now would be dealt by seven ACs of the capital instead of CDA’s own magistrate, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Sources said that the decision was taken in a high-profile meeting attended by CDA Chairman Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Mushtaq Ahmed and others. During the meeting, it was decided that CDA’s cases such as encroachments, violations of zoning regulations and illegal construction would be dealt by the ACs, a step which will bring real improvement in governance.

“This is a major development and now there would be a check on violations of the CDA bylaws,” said an officer of CDA requesting anonymity. He added that in the past, CDA’s own magistrate used to deal with these related cases and a large number of cases were pending.

Sources said that ICT administration has also issued a notification in this regard.