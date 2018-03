QUETTA: An accountability court on Monday extended the judicial remand of Balochistan Assembly member and former provincial food minister Mir Izhar Hussain Khosa.

According to a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) spokesman, accused Mir Izhar Khan Khosa was presented before the court for corruption of Rs 2.8 million.

Judge Abdul Majeed Nasir heard the case and ordered the extension of judicial remand of the accused.

The case was adjourned till March 23.