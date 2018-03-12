Shoeing and ink-throwing

Two, they say in the world of numbers, is a trend. And three is a conformation of the trend. Clearly, therefore – considering the shoes hurled at Nawaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal as well as the ink sprayed on Kh Asif’s face over the last few days – there is a rather obvious attempt by ‘certain quarters’ to publically malign big names in the ruling party. Yet not only did these ugly incidents draw immediate rebuke from across the political spectrum, they also enhanced the status of PML-N bosses in the eyes of their followers. Now they are more convinced than ever of a conspiracy to paint them in a dark way; something that will only inflate Nawaz’s already inflamed rhetoric all the way to the election.

Show-throwing, or shoeing, is hardly a societal, or political, novelty. Its use, as a way of insulting opponents, goes back all the way to ancient times, and finds its first historical mention in the Old Testament. Nor have Pakistanis seen it employed for the first time. Former Sindh CM, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, was shoed just as he left the Sindh Assembly after taking oath as chief minister in April 2008, well before the famous incident involving US President George Bush in Baghdad later the same year.

These are not isolated incidents, of course. The dominant political trend, especially during this electoral cycle, has been one of openly insulting and bad-mouthing political opponents. The tendency on social media is even more worrying since there are, apparently, no red lines that can be enforced. Now, with the precedent of throwing shoes and ink at senior leaders already set, who is to stop other parties from adopting similar tactics? In order to nip this evil in the bud, these incidents should be immediately investigated and, should a connection be proved, exemplary action must be taken.