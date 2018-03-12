42-year-old woman arrested on charge of blasphemy

SIALKOT: A 42-year-old woman, suspected of committing blasphemy, was arrested in Sialkot on Sunday, according to a local English daily.

According to the publication, however, the accused was mentally unwell and had recently come back home after spending a couple of months in a hospital in Lahore for the same reason.

According to the FIR (first information report) lodged under sections 298 and 298-A PPC); she was accused by one Rehman Mehmood Anwar of committing blasphemy against the prophets and companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) near a tea stall on Bank Road in Daska.

The Daska City police shifted her to the Sialkot District Jail after registering a case against her. An investigation on the matter is currently underway.