12 dead in separate Balochistan road accidents

HUB/ KHUZDAR: 12 persons died in separate road accidents that took place in different parts of Balochistan, media reports said on Monday.

A car crash claimed the lives of six passengers near Bela in Hub. 12 others were injured when a car collided with a passenger bus.

The injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Another accident took place in Khuzdar district of the province where a passenger bus fell into a ditch. An eyewitness told that the bus driver had tried to avoid a collision with an approaching car, but the coach went out of control.

Levies officials told six persons reportedly died in the crash with several injured. Those who received injuries are currently under medical treatment in a local hospital.