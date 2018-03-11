Zardari strongly condemns harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the reported harassment of Pakistani diplomats and their children in India, calling it a serious breach of etiquette.

Zardari stated that this Indian disruption is an uncivilised act and authorities should approach Modi government for an explanation and must resolve the issue.

“New Delhi should ensure the protection of Pakistani diplomats,” the former president said.

According to diplomatic sources, the high-level officials and staff of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are being subjected to different types of harassments for the last three days.

A senior Pakistani official was harassed when his vehicle was stopped in Chanakyapuri neighborhood of New Delhi and forced to return to the high commission.

In another incident, the children of the deputy high commissioner were stopped while going to school and their driver was harassed, the sources said, adding that these two recent incidents involving vehicles of the high commission were being considered as ‘deliberate acts.’