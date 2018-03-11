Women are actively participating in national development: Zubair

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that Pakistani women are talented, intelligent and are actively participating shoulder to shoulder with men in the national development.

He said this while addressing an awards ceremony organized by Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Karachi at Governor House, said a statement issued.

He said that women are playing an important role in every field of life including development, welfare, and economy.

Zubair said that the government is encouraging women in different fields of life including national development, politics, economy, higher education and other fields.

The governor said that according to a recent survey, only 20 percent of women who got the higher education are taking part in the national development after getting married.

He said women’s participation in the national development is the need of the hour.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of women including WCCI Executive Members Ghazal Safi, Rukhsana Abbasi, Naheed Haroon, Fareeda Qurashi and Amna Faraz.

The governor distributed awards among the women including Sadia Naveed, Tasneem Ahmer Abbas, Munawer Shaker, Momina Dareed, Sofia Safi and Dr Efat while Akram Khatoon was conferred Life Time Achievement award.