Throwback photo of Sridevi with Sonam Kapoor’s mother emerges on social media

After Sridevi’s death, several of her photographs went viral online depicting her career in the Bollywood films and personal life. She was paid a number of tributes for her performances in the movies.

A new throwback picture of Sridevi showed her posing alongside Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s mother. It soon as it surfaced online, people starting talking about it till it went viral over the social media.

The candid picture depicted Sridevi with her sister-in-law who is also the wife of acclaimed actor Anil Kapoor. Sridevi can be seen wearing a pink sari with dense silver embroidery. Sunita, on the other hand, was wearing a dark pink suit with heavy jewellery.

The photo’s caption reads, “Throwback?? The Late Sri Devi with Sunita Kapoor (mother of Sonam Kapoor) Snapped together at the Antumoh wedding days before her tragic demise. How happy & content she looks with that radiant smile. Follow @JustFilmy1.”

The picture is said to have been clicked at the wedding of Sridevi’s nephew Mohit Marwah in Dubai, days before her death.

The Indian actor died suddenly on February 24 in Dubai and left millions of fans grieving at her untimely demise. Filmmakers and people from the entertainment fraternity expressed sorrow at the sad demise.

Soon after it was revealed that she died due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub following the loss of consciousness.

After Sridevi’s demise, there were many suspicions surrounding her death. Now Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy, in an interview with a Telugu news channel revealed that the actress had a lot of pain hidden behind her smile and that she passed away in grief,