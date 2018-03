BHAKKAR: Three labourers died after being trapped under a mudslide while digging a well on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that three labourers were engaged in digging a well in Chak No 187-TDA of Bhakkar when a big land mass fell over them. The labourers were trapped under the mudslide but died before they could be rescued.

The local people dug out the bodies from debris and shifted them to a hospital where they were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities.