Sridevi ‘lived in pain thanks to husband Boney Kapoor’ claims her uncle

NEW DELHI: The demise of the first female superstar of Bollywood, Sridevi left Bollywood and her fans in a deep state of shock. The actress passed away in Dubai on February 24. Soon after it was revealed that she died due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub following the loss of consciousness.

After Sridevi’s demise, there were many suspicions surrounding her death. Now Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy, in an interview with a Telugu news channel revealed that the actress had a lot of pain hidden behind her smile and that she passed away in grief, reported Bombay Times.

He told the channel, “What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart. She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her.”

He further added “Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase. Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films,”