Six men charged after Indian labourer woman raped, incident videotaped

In a gruesome incident, a 40-year-old Indian labourer women was gang-raped in India’s Rajasthan state, while the video of the crime was reportedly put up online.

Police said the incident happened in Baran district where six youths committed the heinous crime, Hindustan Times reported.

While the six accused men have been charged, none of them have yet been arrested as they are at large. The victim filed a report after knowing a video of the wrongdoing was filmed and uploaded on social media.

In her complaint, the victim explained that a month ago, when she reached her hometown to visit her relatives, one of the accused who was known to her took her to an isolated place on his motorcycle.

Five others joined the prime suspect and took turns to rape her, as the victim narrated, saying the accused also filmed the crime on mobile.

Later, the accused dropped her to her relatives’ house and threatened to kill her family members if she called the police.

“The victim’s statement would be recorded before a magistrate on Monday,” the SHO said. He continued, “Further investigation into the matter has been handed over to the DSP.”