Sialkot Health Department gets 6 more ambulances

SIALKOT: The Punjab government has provided six more ambulances to Sialkot Health Department for expanding its 24/7 maternity health services to three more basic health units (BHUs) in the district.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed said on Sunday that now the 24/7 maternity health emergency services had been expanded to 28 BHUs, out of total 88 BHUs, in Sialkot district.

Now 14 ambulances are available for providing emergency maternity health and medical facilities to rural areas’ pregnant women round-the-clock.