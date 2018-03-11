Shoe thrown at Nawaz Sharif during seminar in Lahore

LAHORE: A shoe was thrown at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, while the former premier was about to address a seminar at Jamia Naeemia in Lahore.

Later, police arrested the man for hurling a shoe at Nawaz Sharif.

On Saturday, Faizul Rasool of Muzaffarpur threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif while the federal minister was addressing PML-N workers convention.

After the incident, enraged PML-N workers roughed up the ink-thrower before handing him over to the police.

On February 24, police arrested a man, Bilal Haris, for hurling a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal during PML-N workers convention in Narowal.

The interior minister barely escaped the shoe while addressing the workers in the Aliabad area of his constituency.

After the incident, the workers grabbed the man and handed him over to the police. Iqbal descended from the stage leaving his speech in between following the incident.

He, however, directed the police not to take legal action against the man, reported a private media outlet. The intruder was later released.