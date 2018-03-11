Senate chairman should be a person who strengthens democracy: Afzal

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government wanted such a person as Senate chairman, who will work for rule of law and further strengthens the democracy.

PML-N has majority seats in the Senate and it would announce nominee for Senate chairman soon, he said while talking to a private news channel. The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had sold its 13 senators to Asif Ali Zardari. “I am astonished on those senators who were sold to them second time,” he added.

He said PTI leadership was making fun with itself that Senate chairman should be elected from Balochistan. He said Raza Rabbani was a competent person, who had worked for promotion of democracy. Replying to a question, he said former PM Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the democracy in the country.