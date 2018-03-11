SC to hear cases of three PML-N leaders over contemptuous remarks

The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the contempt of court cases against three PMLN leaders today (March 12).

The three ruling PML-N’S leaders including former senator Nihal Hashmi, Federal Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz and State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry had made contemptuous remarks against top judiciary.

Sources said that the charges would be framed against Talal Chaudhary and Danial Aziz over contemptuous statements against judges.

The Supreme Court will hear the contempt of court of erstwhile Senator Nihal Hashmi today after his release by three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

On March 13, charges would be framed Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz over contempt of court and the three–member bench headed by Justice Azmat Saeed will hear the cases whereas State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry will be framed charges over contemptuous statement against judiciary and three–member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan will hear the cases on March 14.