Sadiq Sanjrani decided Senate chairman candidate after Bizenjo, Imran meeting

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and decided to name Sadiq Sanjrani as the joint candidate for the positions of Senate chairman.

With political jockeying at its peak ahead of the election of the top Senate positions on Monday, independent lawmakers from Balochistan met the PTI chief at his Bani Gala residence.

Media sources told that Bizenjo and Imran finalised the names of candidates for both positions, while the PTI chief maintained that the Senate chairman and deputy chairman should be from Balochistan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) respectively, to end the prevailing sense of deprivation.

The Balochistan CM thanked Imran for his support and added that the PTI chief should also ask other parties to support senators from the regions suffering from isolation, sources added.

On Saturday, the two leaders had announced in their joint presser that Anwarul Haq and Sadiq Sanjrani had been proposed for the candidacy of aforementioned posts. He stated that a name of candidate would be finalised soon and PTI would put their weight behind Balochistan panel.

PPP, PML-N meetings also underway

Meanwhile, separate consultation among the top-tier of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is also underway with the scheduled meetings taking place on Sunday.

While the PML-N is expected to roll out its candidates for both positions today, the PPP is confident that their leader will stand out in selecting the leader of the upper house of parliament.

If the PPP doesn’t propose the name of Raza Rabbani, the PML-N will bring forth its own candidate, sources told. Earlier, Nawaz had proposed that the party would support Rabbani’s re-election as Senate chairman but Zardari dismissed the move.

It was being reported that Salim Mandviwala will be the PPP’s contender for the chairmanship while the deputy chairman could be from one of the allies. Buoyant Zardari had affirmed the fact, saying Inshallah, and adding that his party has enough strength to get him elected.

Elections for the seats of the chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12, when the senators-elect will also take their oaths.