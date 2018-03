SEHWAN: The police released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist arrested over derogatory post against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari here on Sunday.

PTI Youth Wing President Sehwan Sajjad Halipota was arrested by police under Cyber Crime Act after his derogatory post against Asif Zardari on the social media website.

Besides begging pardon, Sajjad Halipota assured police of to remain vigilant in future while using social media, after which he was released.