PPP, PTI nominate Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: After much deliberations and marathon meetings, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to pitch the independent senator-elect from Balochistan, Sadiq Sanjrani, against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) nominee Hasil Bizenjo for the much sought after Senate chairman seat.

Talking to reporters following a meeting concerning the Senate chairmanship nominees, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PPP would field Senator Saleem Mandviwalla for the deputy chairmanship.

Earlier, the PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had given Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo the authority to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with the help of newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan.

Following a meeting with of CM Bizenjo with the PTI leadership at Banigala, the party spokesperson informed the media that the party would support Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship.