Politicians denounce Nawaz ‘shoe attack’

LAHORE: Pakistani politicians on Sunday denounced the ‘shoe attack’ on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan condemned the attack stating, “I condemned the shoe incident. Throwing a shoe at any politician is not the correct way.”

میں نواز شریف پر جوتا پھینکنے کی مذمت کرتا ہوں ، کسی بھی رہنما پر جوتا پھینکنا کوئی طریقہ نہیں ، عمران خان #PTIFsdCampaign pic.twitter.com/cci7YEEp4e — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 11, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also condemned the incident calling it “ugly trend threatening the respect and security of the political leaders in Pakistan.”

PTI leader Mushtaq Ghani wrote,”Political differences apart but I strongly condemned this incident of throwing shoe on Nawaz Sharif. I request all to reject politicians through your votes.”

The PTI had earlier condemned the throwing of ink on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, urging the masses to “put one dot of ink on your thumb and use your right to vote instead.”

اس سے بہتر مشورہ مشکل ہے۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/bpshg3GycF — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 10, 2018

PTI leader Naeem ul Haq also took to twitter to condemn the attack, but did say that “we keep on forgetting thousands of poor and the deprived who are getting tortured every day in our police stations and jails. Our insouciance towards the poor has reached a very high level of hypocrisy.”

Former General Secretary of the PTI Jehangir Tareen also labeled the incident needless and ungraceful, tweeting “Hurling shoes and throwing ink at rulers is condemnable.. Why resort to such acts, when you have the option of sending them out through the power of vote? Do take your revenge but take it gracefully.”

PPP leader Rehman Malik wrote, “Political differences aside shoe throwing on EX PM Nawaz Sharif and black ink on Khawaja Asif is highly condemnable and I demand from PM and CM Punjab for legal action and exemplary punishment.”

Political difference aside shoe throwing on Ex PM Nawaz sharif and Black Ink on Kh Asif is highly condemnable &it can not be accepted at all.

Along with politicians people of Pakistan including journalists also denounced the act.

TV anchor Ghareeda Farooq condemned the incident writing, “Highly condemnable! Shoe hurled at Nawaz Sharif at Jamia Naemia, Lahore. What is this pattern going on? Who is doing it? Don’t lead the already morally-fragile nation to a new low.”

Senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain wrote that ink attack on Khawaja Asif and shoe attack on Nawaz Sharif. It is getting dirtier and desperate by the day. Now no one will be safe.”