PML-N will destroy Niazi-Zardari nexus: Shehbaz

—CM inaugurates Jinnah Interchange and other development projects In Gujranwala

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday, ‘If God is willing then his party will break the ‘Niazi-Zardari’ nexus’, adding that they did nothing for the public.

The CM addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz rally here at Jinnah Stadium said that Imran Khan and former president Asif Ali Zardari were not competent enough to show their faces to the public in the provinces where their parties were in power.

After the next elections, we will introduce metro transit project in Gujranwala too, said the CM Punjab in his address. The CM earlier inaugurated projects before addressing the rally. The projects included Jinnah Flyover, the plan for an e-library, and performed the groundbreaking of a two-way road from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala.

While addressing a huge public gathering at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala, CM said that PML-N government has completed development projects worth Rs 40 billion for the uplift and prosperity of Gujranwala district in the past four years and in the same manner over Rs 60 billion have been spent in this regard in last 9 years. The CM while announcing Metro-bus service for Gujranwala said that work on this project will be started immediately after the success in coming elections. He also announced University of Engineering and Technology, Rachna College up-gradation to university level, construction of multi storey surgical tower at District Headquarters Hospital, flyover worth of Rs 1.5 billion at Alam Chowk Gujranwala and project of widening of Gujranwala to Khanqaw Dogran Motorway Interchange road from 12 feet to 24 feet.

The CM promised that if people will give us opportunity to serve in the upcoming elections, all these projects will be started and brought to completion within stipulated time. The huge gathering of people today was a clear proof of the fact that people were extremely fond of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif and also they were astute enough to judge veracious from worthless. He said that he has come to Gujranwala to congratulate people for Jinnah Flyover which has been completed at an estimated cost of around Rs 8 billion and this project was a wonder of Pakistan which will lighten the hearts of the people with lightening at night and blossom of flowers.

Furthermore he added that people from Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities who used to visit here for food have to face difficulties before but now Jinnah Fly-over will facilitate them in best possible way. He mentioned that Nandipur was in proximity here and PML-N has completed this project four year ago by working day and night on it under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif. During the government of People’s Party, machinery of this project stayed unattended on Karachi Port for 4 years and its parts were stolen. Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah for giving them courage to complete this project and shared further that not only this project but we have installed energy projects of thousands of MW in the past 4 years.

He said that Zardari’s government has turned Karachi into Mohenjodoro today and on the other side government of Niazi sahib has pushed Peshawar into darkness. Zardari and Niazi has made alliance however people were well aware of their coalition because both have done nothing in their provinces so they were afraid now to confront public, he added. He said that Niazi Sahib did not have the courage to face people in KPK that was why he was leveling baseless allegations against us because we have provided better educational facilities to the children from less privileged families.

Defense Minister Khurram Dhangir Khan, Minister of State Chaudary Mahmud Bashir Wark and Usman Ibrahim also addressed the rally. Provincial ministers, members of the assembly and a huge number of workers of Muslim League were present in the gathering.