PML-N to reform Senate election process: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defense Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was in favour of bringing reforms for changing the process of Senate election to stop horse-trading.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government had started work on reforming elections before the sit-in of 2014.

He said that all political parties should think about the process of accountability, adding that Nawaz Sharif and his family were presenting themselves before the courts for the supremacy of law.

The minister said that Nawaz had always respected the national institutions, including judiciary, adding that he accepted his disqualification but criticism on the decision was his constitutional right.

He said that the political opponents of PML-N failed to prove corruption of even a single penny before the courts.

He said that Nawaz had started many mega welfare and developmental projects across the country without any discrimination and most of them were near completion. He said that if people would cast their votes in favour of PML-N in 2018 general elections, the development of the country would continue.

He said that the government had removed the dictatorial amendments from the constitution.