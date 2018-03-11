PIA flight steward detained for alleged heroin possession at French airport

A steward belonging to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was detained by French airport authorities in Paris for allegedly being in possession of four kilogrammes of heroin, a private news channel reported.

As per reports, the suspect was carrying four packets of heroin weighing one kilogramme each, which is worth at least Rs40 million. The flight was bound from Paris to Islamabad

According to a notice sent to PIA authorities, the plane’s crew, as well as the three pilots, were made to undergo thorough checking and were detained at the airport for several hours.

The PIA, so far, has received no official confirmation of the incident from the French authorities. However, PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that the “suspect had been suspended from service until further investigation,” adding if the allegations are proven to be true, he will be terminated.