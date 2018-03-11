PCB to decide Pakistan’s captain till 2019 World Cup: Sarfraz Ahmed

DUBAI: Sarfraz Ahmed believes the decision to name Pakistan’s captain till the 2019 World Cup rests on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his job is only to play cricket.

Talking to a post-match press conference in Dubai after Quetta Gladiators crushed Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets, the Pakistan’s all-format captain said, “PCB is to decide captaincy. My job is just to play cricket. If I am made captain then I will lead the side. My captaincy is going fine and I am hopeful that it will continue to remain so.”

On February 9, Pakistan Head Coach Mickey Arthur had hinted that Imad Wasim could ‘probably’ lead Pakistan in future, clarifying that Sarfraz Ahmed will remain the captain in all formats under him.

Responding to a question, Arthur said, “In future, he (Imad) probably can, but all I know is that Sarfraz is entrenched in all formats and as long as I am coaching Pakistan, I will have Sarfraz Ahmed with me.”

Arthur was asked to react to the statement of the PCB chief Najam Sethi who recently said, “Imad Wasim is in my eye as somebody who can lead Pakistan in future.”

Chief Selector of Pakistan, Inzamam ul Haq, had also backed the 2017 Champions Trophy winner captain Sarfraz to lead the side till World Cup 2019. He opined, “The way Sarfaraz has led Pakistan in last one year has left no doubt that he should be retained as captain. He is and he must stay as captain.”

Gladiators’ overseas players for Pakistan leg

Since the star batsman Kevin Pietersen has refused to visit Pakistan for eliminators and final and all-rounder Shane Watson is still ‘undecided’ and awaits family permission, Gladiators could face a shortage of overseas players for the coming phase if it qualified.

Responding to the woes, the Quetta Gladiators captain said that it was up to the players to make good decisions for them themselves and the team, highlighting that the franchise had replacement players who are willing to come to Pakistan like last year.

He praised the performances of both Rahat Ali and Wahab Riaz in PSL 2018, clarifying that he had no enmity with the latter since the pacer was fighting for his team Peshawar Zalmi.