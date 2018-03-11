Pakistan conveys its reservations to India over mistreatment of diplomats

ISLAMABAD: High officials and staff of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are being consistently harassed by the Indian authorities since the last three days, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

According to details, the vehicle of a senior Pakistani officer was stopped in Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi and was sent back to the high commission by Indian authorities.

On the other hand, the children of Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner were stopped by officials from going to school and the driver was also harassed. These uncivilised acts by the Indian government have been termed as ‘deliberate’ by Pakistani diplomats stationed in India.

The rude and unprofessional behaviour of Indian authorities had left Pakistani diplomats and their families with no option but to try to get posted far away from the Indian capital where authorities have been engaged in a biased and hateful attitude.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities contacted Indian officials and conveyed their reservations to the latter. Diplomatic sources said that around 500 to 600 Pakistanis, including 104 officials and staffers at the high commission and their family members, were present in New Delhi.

It merits mention here that diplomatic relation between the two countries had deteriorated over the last one year or so due to Indian ceasefire violations and other stinging issues.

Taking note of the issue, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India and declared it a serious violation of diplomatic norms.

In a statement, Zardari said that the harassment of the children of Pakistani diplomats was an uncivilised act from the Indian side and was condemnable. He asked the government to raise the issue with the Indian government and Indian ambassador in Pakistan and assure the security of diplomats.

